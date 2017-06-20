Chic-A-Peas snacks recalled in U.S., internationally for Listeria

Three different flavors of Chic-a-Peas Baked Crunch Chickpeas are being recalled. The 2-ounce packages could be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. The recall notice did not indicate how Chick-a-Pease became aware of the possible contamination.

The recalled snacks were distributed both online and in retail stores, to national and international customers. Chic-a-Peas already contacted distributors to remove the recalled lots from their inventory and shelves. No consumer illnesses had been reported as of the posting of the recall notice on the Food and Drug Administration website.

There is concern consumers may have unused portions of the recalled chickpeas in their homes. By looking on the back of the package, consumers can identify lot codes and best-by dates of the following products that are under recall:

Chic-a-Peas, Baked Crunchy Chickpeas, Sea Sat Unit Size: 2.0 oz (57g)

Unit Size Best By Date: 12/27/2017 UPC: 853404004033

Lot Code: 0867

Chic-a-Peas, Baked Crunchy Chickpeas, Fresh Salsa Unit Size: 2.0 oz (57g)

Unit Size Best By Date: 12/27/2017

UPC: 853404004071

Lot Code: 0877

Chic-a-Peas, Baked Crunchy Chickpeas, Falafel Unit Size: 2.0 oz (57g)

Unit Size Best By Date: 12/28/2017 UPC: 853404004026

Lot Code: 0897

Anyone who has eaten any of the recalled chickpeas and developed symptoms of listeriosis should seek medical attention and tell their doctors about the possible exposure. Additionally, anyone who has eaten the chickpease recently should monitor themselves for symptoms for the coming weeks because it can take up to nine weeks after exposure for symptoms to develop.

Symptoms can include high fever, severe headaches, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. Serious and sometimes fatal infections develop in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

Consumers with questions can call Chic-a-Peas customer relations at 800-481-5716.

(To sign up for a free subscription to Food Safety News, click here.)

© Food Safety News