Cashews recalled from Aldi stores because of glass fragments

Consumers have reported finding glass fragments in cans of Southern Grove branded cashews, causing Star Snacks Co. to recall the nuts from Aldi stores in 28 states and Washington D.C.

“To date, there have not been any reported injuries. Potentially impacted product has been removed from store shelves,” according to the recall notice posted Tuesday on the Food and Drug Administration website.

“Consumers who have purchased the product in question are urged not to consume this product and may return the product to their local ALDI store for a refund or dispose of the item. Consumers with questions may contact Star Snacks at 201-882-4593.”

There is concern that consumers may have the recalled cashews, which have a long shelf life, in their homes. To determine if nuts are included in this recall, consumers should look for the following label information:

Southern Grove Cashew Halves and Pieces with Sea Salt

Net Weight 8.0 oz. (227 grams)

UPC number 041498179366

Best by date of 11/27/18 or 11/28/18 printed on the bottom of the can

Star Snacks Co., based in Jersey City, NJ, distributed the implicated cashews to ALDI stores in Washington D.C. and the following states: Alabama, Arkansas, California, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, Nebraska, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Wisconsin and West Virginia.

