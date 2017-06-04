Beef-pork pepperoni rolls recalled for extraneous materials

An Ohio bakery is recalling almost 3,000 pounds of pepperoni and mozzarella rolls after consumers complained of finding extraneous materials in the Gia Russa brand product.

The 2,959 pounds of frozen, ready-to-eat beef and pork products produced by P&S Bakery Inc. of Poland, OH, were shipped to retail locations in Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia, as well as to distributors in those states that may have shipped the product on to other locations.

In a recall notice posted Friday night by the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service, the extraneous materials in the pepperoni rolls was described as “clear meat casing utilized in food production.”

“The problem was discovered after the firm received consumer complaints through one of their distributors,” according to the recall notice. “FSIS has received no reports of injury or illness from consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

“Consumers who have purchased this product are urged not to consume it. This product should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.”

The recalled pepperoni rolls can be identified by the following label information:

Gia Russa brand

“Double Stuffed Pepperoni Roll Pepperoni & Mozzarella”

5.25-ounce roll in plastic wrapper

lot/case code 17088

“EST. 27274” inside the USDA mark of inspection

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact John Houser, quality assurance manager, at 330-707-4141.

© Food Safety News