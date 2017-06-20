Organic nut recall: Ava’s cashews, almonds may carry Listeria

Hampton Farms has expanded its recall of Ava’s brand cashews and almonds, distributed for retail sale in New Jersey, because its nut supplier Hudson Valley Foods Inc. found Listeria monocytogenes in its processing plant in Highland, NY.

Hampton Farms used the nuts from Hudson Valley Farms in Ava’s branded organic roasted unsalted cashews and organic roasted unsalted almonds, according to a news release issued Monday by Hampton.

Samples of current ingredients at Hampton Farms tested negative for Listeria. The company has notified all affected distributors and retail customers, and the affected products are being pulled from store shelves. There had been no confirmed illnesses reported to public health authorities as of Monday.

The recalled nuts have best-by dates ranging from April 10 this year through June 5, 2018. Consumers can identify the recalled cashews and almonds by looking for the following label information and codes:

Ava’s 8 oz Organic Roasted Unsalted Cashews

UPC 8-10111-01036-8

Lot# 11817 Exp 4/28/18

Lot# 12617 Exp 5/1/18

Lot#15917 Exp 6/5/18

Ava’s 8 oz Organic Roasted Unsalted Almonds

UPC 8-10111-01032-0

Lot#10217 Exp 4/10/18

Anyone who has eaten any of the recalled products and developed symptoms of Listeria infection should seek medical attention and tell their doctors about the possible exposure. It can take up to 70 days after exposure for symptoms of listeriosis to develop, so people who have eaten the recalled products should monitor themselves for symptoms during the coming weeks.

Healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headaches, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. However, Listeria can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

Hampton Farms is offering consumers a full refund for the recalled product, at the place of purchase. Hampton Farms can be contacted for consumer questions at 413-732-4193.

