Pork products recalled for mislabeling, misbranding, and undeclared allergens

Miami’s Embutidos Fanguito, Inc. Friday recalled approximately 454 pounds of pork products due to mislabeling, misbranding and undeclared allergens, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

The pork product label incorrectly identified it as cooked product. In addition, the products may contain soy, a known allergen, and Monosodium Glutamate (MSG) which are not declared on the finished product label.

The fresh, sliced ham items were produced and packaged on various dates from April 18, 2017 to June 13, 2017. The products have a 90-day shelf life. The following product is subject to recall:

8-oz. sealed packages containing six slices of “Jamon Vicky Lasqueado Smoked Flavor Added Sliced Cooked Ham & Water Product.”

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 45659” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations in Florida.

The mistake was discovered on June 13, 2017 during routine label review activities by FSIS personnel.

No confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products have occurred. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers.

