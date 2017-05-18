Pasteurization equipment failure spurs Wisconsin cheese recall

Henning’s Cheese, a fourth-generation, family-owned operation in Wisconsin has recalled about 1,000 pounds of its colby jack cheese because of a temporary pasteurizer malfunction.

No illnesses had been reported as of Tuesday when the Kiel, WI, company posted its recall notice with the Food and Drug Administration. However, because of the equipment malfunction, the company could not verify that the cheese was properly pasteurized, which kills pathogens such as Listeria, E. coli and Salmonella.

“About 1,000 pounds of product were distributed statewide,” according to the recall notice. “Consumers should only be concerned with Colby Jack cheese sold on or after April 10, 2017, in one- and two-pound blocks. The product will contain a date code of 1007 on a small label on the bottom of the cheese block.

“Consumers who have purchased Henning’s Colby Jack cheese from retail stores are urged to return it to the place of purchase or to Henning’s Cheese store for a full refund.”

No other Henning’s Cheese products are affected by this recall.

Consumers with questions may contact Henning’s Cheese at 920-894-3032.

