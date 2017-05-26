Kroger recalls Simple Truth macadamia nuts for Listeria risk

The Kroger Co. is recalling Simple Truth brand macadamia nuts from various retailers in three states because they may contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

The recall notice posted on Kroger’s website had few details. It does not name the nut grower or packer and does not indicate how the potential contamination was discovered.

The product has a long shelf life and there is concern consumers may have the recalled macadamia nuts in their homes. Consumers can identify the recalled macadamia nuts by looking for the following information on the labels:

Simple Truth brand;

12 ounces;

UPC number 11110-02478; and

Sell By: MAY 02 18.

The Kroger Co. distributed the Simple Truth dry roasted macadamia nuts to its branded stores in the greater Cincinnati area — including Northern Kentucky and Dayton, Ohio plus South Eastern Indiana — and to Dillon’s, Baker’s and Gerbe’s stores.

Consumers may contact the Kroger Co. at 800-576-4377.

Anyone who has eaten any of the recalled Simple Truth dry roasted macadamia nuts and developed symptoms of Listeria monocytogenes infection should seek medical attention and tell their doctors about the possible exposure to the pathogen so the proper diagnostic tests can be performed.

Also, anyone who has eaten the recalled nuts recently should monitor themselves for two months for symptoms of listeriosis, which can take up to 70 days after exposure to develop.

Symptoms include fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In some cases, an invasive infection spreads beyond the gastrointestinal tract. In pregnant women, the infection can cause miscarriages, stillbirths, premature delivery or life-threatening infection of the newborn.

