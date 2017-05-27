Hampton Farms recalls organic cashews over Listeria concerns

Ava’s brand Organic Cashews Roasted & Salted 8 oz. tubs distributed in New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Connecticut are being recalled by Hampton Farms after the brand was notified by its cashew supplier that the cashews used have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

No illnesses have yet been associated with the recall.

Routine sampling of a different item from another company revealed positive Listeria monocytogenes results, and a subsequent investigation in their manufacturing environment revealed a contaminated piece of equipment that was also used to produce the ingredient we received. Although test results of our cashews were negative for Listeria, Hampton Farms said it was recalling the cashews ” out of an abundance of caution.”

All affected distributors and retail stores have been notified and the affected products are being removed from store shelves. Fewer than 225 units of this product were offered for retail sale.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Others may suffer short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The recalled product is described as:

Ava’s Brand 8 oz. Organic Roasted Salted Cashew

UPC 8-10111-01035-1

Best By 4/28/18, Lot 11817-L2

Consumers should not consume these products. Affected product may be returned to the place of purchase for a full refund.

“We deeply regret this situation and have employed our established recall plan to immediately remove the product from distribution. Nothing is more important than providing safe and wholesome, quality products,” said Dallas Barnes, President of Hampton Farms.

© Food Safety News