Golden Gourmet recalls frozen turkey patties with waffles

Georgia’s Golden Gourmet, located in Americus, GA, Thursday recalled 5,200 pounds of frozen entree products that may be adulterated with Listeria monocytogenes, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

The frozen waffles with turkey sausage patty items were produced and packaged on Dec. 21, 28, 29 and 30, 2016. The recalled products are:

7.1 oz. trays with clear film in cardboard box packages containing “Waffles, Turkey Sausage Patty with Sliced Apple Seasoned w/Brown Sugar and Cinnamon” on the label, with lot codes of “2016355,” “2016363,” “2016364” or “2016362,” and use-by dates of 06/21/18, 06/28/18, 06/29/18 and 06/30/18.

The recalled products bear establishment number “P-51269” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to institutions in Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Ohio, South Carolina and Tennessee.

The Listeria contamination was discovered on May 19 when Golden Gourmet received a letter of notification from its supplier, US Foods, about products that had been recalled. Golden Gourmet notified FSIS on May 23 about the inclusion of recalled US Foods product in Golden Gourmet products. No confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of the recalled products are known.

Consumption of food contaminated with Listeria can cause listeriosis, a serious infection that primarily affects older adults, persons with weakened immune systems, and pregnant women and their newborns. Less commonly, people outside these risk groups are also affected.

Listeriosis can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms. An invasive infection spreads beyond the gastrointestinal tract. In pregnant women, the infection can cause miscarriages, stillbirths, premature delivery or life-threatening infection of the newborn.

In addition, serious and sometimes fatal infections in older adults and persons with weakened immune systems. Listeriosis is treated with antibiotics. People in the higher-risk categories who experience flu-like symptoms within two months after eating contaminated food should seek medical care and tell the health care provider about eating the contaminated food. It can take up to 70 days for symptoms to develop.

FSIS and the company are concerned that some product may be frozen and in consumers’ freezers.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website.

