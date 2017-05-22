Feds expand E. coli warning about Dutch veal imported to U.S.

A federal warning about potentially contaminated veal imported from the Netherlands has been expanded to include additional products distributed to restaurants and grocery stores in four states.

The warning from the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) now covers more than 1,600 pounds of Dutch veal that may be contaminated with Non-O157 Shiga toxin-producing E. coli (STEC) O103. The initial warning issued May 16 was for about 400 pounds of veal.

The implicated veal was shipped to a distributor, and then further distributed to restaurants and grocery stores in Michigan, California, Florida and Massachusetts.

“The problem was discovered when an FSIS sample of the imported raw intact veal products, specifically veal stew meat, tested positive for Shiga toxin-producing Escherichia coli (STEC) O103. There have been no confirmed reports of illnesses due to consumption of these products,” according to the expanded Public Health Alert.

“The raw boneless veal products were produced at Establishment 9EG, EKRO B.V., Netherlands.”

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase. Products imported to the United States that are included in this recall are:

Boxes of chilled “Boneless Veal Cap” with case code of “Londbos05597422.”

Boxes of chilled “Boneless Veal BHS” with case code of “Londbos05597426.”

Boxes of chilled “Boneless Veal Inside” with case code of “Londbos05597439.”

Boxes of chilled “Boned-In Veal Rack Chop” with case code of “SELEDEL05593535.”

Boxes of chilled “Bone-In Veal Rack Chop Ready 6 Bone 4×4” with shipping marks “ONEBUE 05584158.”

Boxes of chilled “Bone-Less veal Striploin Eye s/on 0x0” with shipping marks “ONEBUE 05584159.”

Boxes of chilled “Bone-In Veal Hindshank Center Cut” with shipping marks “ONEBUE 05584160.”

Boxes of chilled “Bone-In Veal Rack Chop Ready 6 Bone 4×4” with shipping marks “WOLVDET 05632969.”

Boxes of chilled “Bone-In Veal Chuck” with shipping marks “WOLVDET 05632970.”

Boxes of chilled “Bone-Less Veal Rumpheart” with shipping marks “WOLVDET 05632971.”

Boxes of chilled of “Bone-Less Veal Inside” with shipping marks “WOLVDET 05632972.”

Boxes of chilled “Bone-Less Veal Inside Cap-Off” with shipping marks “WOLVDET 05632976.”

Boxes of chilled “Bone-Less Veal Striploin Eye s/on 0x0” with shipping marks “WOLVDET 05632977.”

Non-O157 Shiga toxin-producing E. coli (STEC) outbreaks are rare, according to the public warning, but tend to primarily be due to contaminated food and person-to-person transmission.

“Like E. coli O157:H7, non-O157 Shiga toxin-producing E. coli (STEC) is a potentially deadly bacterium that can cause dehydration, bloody diarrhea and abdominal cramps 2–8 days (3–4 days, on average) after exposure the organism,” according to the FSIS warning

“While most people recover within a week, some develop a type of kidney failure called hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS). This condition can occur among persons of any age but is most common in children under 5-years old and older adults. It is marked by easy bruising, pallor, and decreased urine output. Persons who experience these symptoms should seek emergency medical care immediately.”

