Eckrich recalls 90,000 pounds of sausage because of metal bits

Nine days after receiving notice that pieces of metal were embedded in a sausage product, Armour Eckrich Meats LLC posted a recall for more than 90,000 pounds of ready-to-eat breakfast sausage distributed to foodservice operations.

Distribution centers in Arkansas, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma and Texas received the fully-cooked pork, turkey and beef breakfast sausage items, according to the May 24 recall notice on the USDA’s Food Service and Inspection Service website.

“The problem was discovered on May 15 when Armour Eckrich Meats Inc. was notified by another FSIS-regulated establishment that pieces of metal were embedded in a fully cooked sausage product produced by Armour Eckrich Meats Inc.,” the recall notice states

“Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.”

Although the recall notice references consumer purchases, the product label states the sausage is not for retail sale.

Distributors and foodservice operators can identify the 8,769 recalled cases of fully-cooked pork, turkey and beef breakfast sausage items by looking for the following label information on vacuum-sealed packages:

NET WT.16.6 oz.

Case code/UPC number “27815 17984”

Use By date “08/17/17”

“EST. 3JC” inside the USDA mark of inspection

“ECKRICH SMOK-Y CHEDDAR Breakfast Sausage, Naturally Hardwood Smoked”

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

