Cheese from Nicaragua recalled for Listeria concerns

Another Miami-based company is recalling imported cheese because of potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes.

Global Garlic Inc. recalled “Queso Fresco/ Whole Milk Cheese” from Nicaragua but did not report how the possible bacterial contamination was discovered. Global Garlic distributed the De Mi Pais brand cheese to retailers in Miami and Fort Lauderdale, Fl, and in Fairdale, KY.

There is concern that people may have unused packages of the cheese in their homes because of the long shelf life of the cheese. The recalled cheese is packaged in 16-ounce plastic bags with the De Mi Pais brand logo and an expiration date of Sept. 19. No other traceability codes were included in the recall notice.

“Consumers who have purchased ‘De Mi Pais Queso Fresco/Whole Milk Cheese’ are urged to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund,” according to the recall notice posted on the Food and Drug Administration’s website. “Consumers with questions may contact the company at 305-545-6305.”

Global Garlic Inc. recalled “227 units” of the cheese, but the recall notice did not indicate the weight of the units. Photos of labels posted with the recall notice show the cheese is a product of Nicaragua and was shipped in 30.80-pound cases.

Anyone who has eaten any of the recalled cheese and developed symptoms of Listeria infection should seek medical attention and tell their doctors about the possible exposure to the bacteria so the proper diagnostic tests can be performed.

Also, people who have eaten the cheese recently but have not become ill are urged to monitor themselves for the coming weeks because it can take up to 70 days for listeriosis symptoms to develop.

Symptoms can include fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms, listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women. Children, the elderly and people with compromised immune systems are also at high risk.

The Global Garlic Inc. recall is dated May 15. Three days earlier, on May 12, another Miami company recalled imported cheese because of possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. La Nica Products Inc. recalled three tons of Queso Duro Blando/Hard White Cheese, also referred to as Morolique, from El Salvador.

La Nica Products distributed the Quesos De la Costa brand cheese to supermarkets and other retailers in California. The recall resulted from sampling by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, which revealed that the finished products contained the bacteria. The company has ceased the production and distribution of the product.

