CFIA working to remove Kelly brand of Gigas Oysters from market

Toronto-based DOM International Limited is recalling the Kelly Oysters brand of Gigas Oysters from the marketplace due to marine biotoxin which causes amnesic shellfish poisoning, according to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.

DOM International Limited is an import/export company that specializes in importing and distributing sustainable and organic seafood products for the North American market with main product lines include salmon products from around the world, and fresh and frozen organic seafood.

Kelly Oysters is based out of Kilcolgan, is a village on the mouth of the Kilcolgan River at Dunkellin Bay in County Galway, Ireland.

Consumers should not consume and retailers, hotels, restaurants and institutions should not sell, serve or use the recalled product described below.

The affected product may have been sold at retail at locations in Ontario and Quebec during the period shown below, including at Daily Seafood, Seacore Seafood and the Seafood Depot, all in Ontario. And at Diane’s Seafood Delight in Toronto, and Profishionals in Montreal.

CFIA says consumers who are unsure if they have purchased affected product should check with their retailer. Retailers, hotels, restaurants and institutions are advised to check the tags or labels on oyster packages or with their supplier to determine if they have the affected product.

Domoic acid is a marine biotoxin which can accumulate in shellfish such as bivalves (soft shell, quahog, surf, razor and propeller, mussels, whole scallops and oysters). Domoic acid can cause amnesic shellfish poisoning (ASP) if consumed.

The symptoms of ASP vary from nausea, vomiting and diarrhea to muscle weakness, disorientation and memory loss. They usually occur one-half to six hours after consumption. In extreme cases, death can occur.

Anyone who suspects they’ve became sick from consuming oysters should seek medical attention. CFIA says consumers should check to see if this recalled product in their home or establishment. Recalled product should be thrown out or returned to the location where it was purchased.

No illnesses have been associated at this time with the recalled oysters.

This recall was triggered by the company. CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled product from the marketplace.

© Food Safety News