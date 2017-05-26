Cauldron Soups recalls 5,163 pounds of beef broth for lack of inspection

Cauldron Soups, LLC, doing business as Cauldron Broths in Bellingham, WA on Friday recalled approximately 5,163 pounds of beef broth products that were produced without the benefit of federal inspection, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

The beef bone broth items were produced and packaged between December 21, 2016 and May 22, 2017. The recalled products include:

24-fl. oz. individual plastic pouches containing “Vital Choice GRASS-FED BEEF BONE BROTH” with best by dates 1/15/2018, 1/18/2018 and 3/28/2018.

24-fl. oz. individual plastic pouches containing “Vital Choice GRASS-FED BEEF BONE BROTH” with best by dates 1/15/2018, 1/18/2018 and 3/28/2018. 24-fl. oz. individual plastic pouches containing “CAULDRON BROTHS BEEF BONE BROTH” with best by dates 1/3/18 and 2/15/18.

24-fl. oz. individual plastic pouches containing “CAULDRON BROTHS ORGANIC CAULDRON’S CURE” with best by dates 12/21/18.

1-gal. individual plastic containers containing “CAULDRON BROTHS GLACE DE VIANDE” with best by date 1/30/18.

8-fl. oz. individual plastic containers containing “CAULDRON BROTHS GLACE DE VIANDE” with best by date 3/4/18.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 45953” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations in the state of Washington and to a distributor who conducts internet sales direct to consumers nationwide.

FSIS personnel discovered the beef broth was produced without USDA inspection.

No incidents of adverse reactions or illness due to consumption of these products have been associated with the recall. Anyone concerned about a reaction or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website.

(To sign up for a free subscription to Food Safety News, click here.)

© Food Safety News