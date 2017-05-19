Beef, pork broth recalled for lack of federal inspections

The Osso Good Co. of San Rafael, CA, has recalled 1,200 pounds of beef and pork bone broth products that were produced without the benefit of federal inspection, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

The beef bone broth and spicy pork bone broth products were produced and packaged between May 5, 2016, and May 5, 2017. The following products are subject to recall:

20-fl. oz. individual plastic pouch containing “The Osso Good Co, Beef Bone Broth, Grass Fed, Pasture Raised, Non Gmo, Hormone Free.”

20-fl. oz. individual plastic pouch containing "The Osso Good Co, Spicy Pork Bone Broth Pastured pork bone broth with a touch of heat."

20-fl. oz. individual plastic pouch containing “The Osso Good Co, Simply Beef Broth, Aip Compliant Bone Broth, Grass Fed, Pasture Raised, Non Gmo, Hormone Free.”

The recalled products do not have the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail stores in Arizona, California, Colorado, New York and Washington.

The lack of inspection was discovered when an FSIS Office of Investigations, Enforcement and Audit (OIEA) officer initiated an inquiry in response to a consumer complaint regarding The Osso Good Co. bone broth products.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about a reaction should contact a healthcare provider. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website.

