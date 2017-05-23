Basil seeds from Vietnam recalled because of Salmonella risk

Basil seeds imported from Vietnam and sold by retailers nationwide since October of 2015 are under recall by L.A. Lucky Import & Export Inc., which found Salmonella contamination during routine testing.

The importer did not disclose the volume of basil seed implicated in the recall, which includes packets sold from October 2015 through May 15 this year. Very little traceability information is available because the only coding on the 2.1-ounce plastic packets is a UPC number of 820678201697.

“There are no other codes on the product. No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem,” according to the recall notice on the Food and Drug Administration website.

“L.A. Lucky has detained this item. Customers who purchased these recalled products should dispose of the product. To receive a full refund or replacement product of their choice customers may email the company at sales@lalucky.com or call 323-224-0211.”

Anyone who has consumed the recalled basil seed and developed symptoms of Salmonella infection should seek medical attention and tell their doctors about the possible exposure so appropriate diagnostic tests can be performed.

“Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea which may be bloody, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections, endocarditis and arthritis,” according to the recall notice.

In young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune system Salmonella infections can be fatal.

