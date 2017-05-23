23 tons of beef trimmings recalled for possible adulteration

Bryan, TX – based Readfield Meats, Inc., doing business as Ruffino Meats & Food Service, Saturday recalled approximately 45,985 pounds of beef trimming products due to possible adulteration, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

The product labels include “For Cooking Only,” indicating that they are intended for further processing to apply a full lethality at a federally inspected establishment. Because the products were distributed to non-federally inspected establishments where it cannot be verified that sufficient further processing occurred to remove foodborne pathogens that could have been present, these products must be removed from commerce.

The frozen raw beef trimmings items were produced from May 26, 2015 through May 26, 2017. The recalled products are:

50-lb. boxes containing “BEEF TRIMMINGS FOR COOKING ONLY.”

The recalled product bear establishment number “EST. 13126” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail markets, state inspected plants, and individuals located in Texas.

The problem was discovered when an FSIS compliance officer found cases of raw beef trimmings labeled “For Cooking Only” at a retail location.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers

